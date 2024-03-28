The BITTEN Files
The Rise of the Lone Star Tick
Did Army-funded releases of radioactive ticks ignite an epidemic of tick-borne diseases?
Mar 28
•
Kris Newby
January 2024
Stranger Things About the Lyme Outbreak
Why did 3 unusual tick-borne diseases suddenly appear around Long Island in the late 60s?
Jan 16
•
Kris Newby
Synopsis of "Bitten" the Book
Stuffing fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes with deadly microbes—What could go wrong?
Jan 15
•
Kris Newby
