The Rise of the Lone Star Tick
Did Army-funded releases of radioactive ticks ignite an epidemic of tick-borne diseases?
  
Kris Newby
January 2024

Stranger Things About the Lyme Outbreak
Why did 3 unusual tick-borne diseases suddenly appear around Long Island in the late 60s?
  
Kris Newby
Synopsis of "Bitten" the Book
Stuffing fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes with deadly microbes—What could go wrong?
  
Kris Newby
