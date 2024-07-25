I just finished @krisnewby’s BITTEN, which tells the history of the U.S. government’s secret program in the 1950s and 1960s to weaponize ticks to deliver deadly bacteria to incapacitate unsuspecting populations.

Newby, a talented journalist and science writer, structures her history around a biography of Willy Burgdorfer, the Swiss-American scientist who discovered Borrelia burgdorferi, a spirochetal bacterium often found in Lyme disease patients.

It’s an incredible, infuriating, well-written book worth your time.

A few lessons:

1. The mid-20th century U.S. biomedical research establishment was psychopathic, whole-heartedly embracing reckless, deadly investigations in the name of developing vaccines and bioweapons.

2. It is possible (and perhaps likely, though not proven) that the emergence and spread of Lyme disease may have been caused by this research program, which included large open-air testing of intentionally infected ticks on U.S. soil.

3. The bioweapons program used combinations of viruses and bacteria infecting the same tick to hide the body’s immune response to infection from detection by standard medical tests.

4. Lyme disease and related syndromes are likely caused by more than just Borrelia burgdorferi. Newby makes a circumstantial case for a shadowy rickettsia bacteria that Willy Burgdorfer studied, which he called the “Swiss agent.”

5. The financial interests of biomedical researchers and testing companies peddling faulty tests — alongside their control over the official pronouncements and policy of the National Institute of Health and the Infectious Disease Society of America — have frozen in place a diagnostic doctrine that has led to countless Lyme disease patients misdiagnosed and gaslit about the symptoms they are suffering.

Closing thought: Similar tendencies in biomedical research and medical establishments are still extant and may help explain many things about the COVID pandemic. History does not repeat, but it rhymes.

For more from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on health policy, infectious diseases, COVID, health economics, and scientific freedom, watch his podcast “Illusion of Consensus” or follow him on Twitter @DrJBhattacharya.