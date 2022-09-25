About “The BITTEN Files”

Reporting on biological weapons, Lyme disease, and impacts on public health

About Kris Newby

Kris Newby is an award-winning science writer and the senior producer of the Lyme disease documentary UNDER OUR SKIN, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was a 2010 Oscar semifinalist. Her book BITTEN won three international book awards for journalism and narrative nonfiction. She has two degrees in engineering: a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree from Stanford University. Previously, Newby worked for Stanford University, Apple, and other Silicon Valley companies. She is currently Communications Director at Invisible International, a nonprofit working to alleviate the suffering caused by invisible illness. www.krisnewby.com

