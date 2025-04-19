The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is being stripped of many of its public health and chronic disease programs, narrowing its focus to its original mission—protecting Americans from health threats.

According to a leaked budget proposal posted to the “Inside Medicine” substack, two Lyme disease programs are slated for cancellation: CDC Lyme research ($27M in FY2025) and the LymeX diagnostics innovation ($5M in FY2025). A massive elimination of rural health grants and mental health programs for children, tribes, and minorities will also harm those vulnerable to tick- and flea-borne diseases.

It's unclear what will happen to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Lyme and tick-borne disease research funding, which was $43M in FY2025.

Many of the CDC’s disease programs are being moved to a new centralized group called the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA), headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The AHA was created as part of a larger restructuring of HHS to address chronic disease and improve efficiency.

“Over time, bureaucracies like HHS become wasteful and inefficient even when most of their staff are dedicated and competent civil servants,” Secretary Kennedy said. “This overhaul will be a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves. That’s the entire American public, because our goal is to Make America Healthy Again.”

But all this is cold comfort to the Lyme community, whose members and advocates have worked for decades to increase research funding and improve diagnostics and treatments. Reestablishing relationships, expertise, and funding could take years.

To help, contact Congress and watch the Center for Lyme Action website for calls-to-action.

