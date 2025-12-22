The BITTEN Files

The BITTEN Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Newby's avatar
Kris Newby
6hEdited

Lab 257 was the first book to present evidence of the possibility of a lab leak. I think the jury is still out on how/where Lyme, Babesia, and spotted fever got out. There are a number of research labs in the area where the outbreaks started, including the Yale Arbovirus Unit (YARU), Plum Island, Pfizer, and the Groton submarine base. We'll see. You can see an animation of the spread by scrolling to the bottom of this webpage: https://www.krisnewby.com/images

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chrystle Fiedler's avatar
Chrystle Fiedler
5hEdited

Hi Kris -- Thank you for reporting on this. Lyme disease is the great imitator and unlike most other diseases affects nearly every part of the body. This can't come from nature. It had to have been engineered to not only be hard to diagnose but nearly impossible in many cases to treat effectively.

I grew up on Long Island twenty minutes from The Plum Island Animal Disease Research Center. No one can tell me that wasn't a factor in the preponderance of cases on the East End of Long Island and the surrounding area. Everyone I knew had Lyme disease.

Lab 257 and your book should be required reading for anyone affected by Lyme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kris Newby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture