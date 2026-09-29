I spent five years researching Bitten, my book about the U.S. military’s Cold War bug-borne weapons program and the unresolved questions surrounding the first investigation into Lyme disease.

At the center of the story is Willy Burgdorfer, the NIH scientist celebrated for identifying the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. Before the book came out, few people knew that Burgdorfer also spent part of his career working with Fort Detrick’s entomological warfare division. Researchers there studied how fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks could be infected with pathogens and used as weapons.

Late in life, Burgdorfer told me he had found a second unusual microbe during the Lyme investigation—one he believed deserved far more scrutiny. He suggested it may have been connected to earlier weapons research and said he had been ordered to set it aside. Letters and laboratory notes I later found supported that account.

To be clear, Bitten did not prove that Lyme disease was a bioweapon. It asked a narrower and more urgent question: whether another potentially disease-causing microbe found in Lyme-area ticks and humans had been ignored, hidden, or never fully investigated.

That distinction matters. When Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) called for a congressional inquiry in 2019 into whether the military had used ticks in biological-weapons research, the public deserved a careful examination of the records. Instead, the debate was quickly reframed around a claim I never made.

Tick researcher Sam Telford III published a Washington Post op-ed titled, “No, Lyme disease is not an escaped military bioweapon, despite what conspiracy theorists say.” A link in the article pointed readers to a review of my book.

I saw this as a classic disinformation move—reframe the argument to include something false, then attribute it to the reporter and brand the person as a conspiracy theorist. Casual readers never get past the headline and a false narrative is burned into memory.

The stakes are not academic. The release of engineered or unnatural biological agents can have long-term effects on people and the environment. Continued secrecy around the tick-borne weapons program still obstructs a timely response to a growing public-health crisis.

A conversation with the author

I called Telford after reading the piece to discuss statements I considered false or misleading. When I asked whether he had read Bitten, he said, “No. I don’t have time to read books.” I offered to send him a copy. “You can, but I’ll probably shred it,” he replied. That exchange stayed with me: an op-ed designed to dismiss my book was written by someone who told me he had not read it.

The issue was larger than one headline. When a public argument reduces a complicated investigation to an oversimplified claim, it can leave readers thinking the central question has been settled. In this case, the public deserved to know exactly what the records did and did not show.

Next, I contacted The Washington Post science editor, Laura Helmuth, to correct the record.

“We don’t fact-check op-eds,” she said.

A quick review of the newspaper’s op-ed guidelines showed that this was not accurate.

Helmuth referred me to Beth Daly, editor of The Conversation, the nonprofit platform that originated the piece. The Conversation publishes work by academics at universities and think tanks that support the organization. Anyone can republish its content for free.

I explained the problems and pointed Daly to original military documents on my author site. She called back quickly and said, “That’s not proof.”

The free op-ed, with its sensational headline, then spread. It was republished by RealClearScience, Popular Science, The World/HuffPost, the American Council on Science and Health, Salon, local NPR, Military Times, and others. The Conversation and The Post later removed the hyperlink to my book review. Many of the other sites did not.

Why would a tick researcher and a major newspaper work so diligently to shut down questions about a possible root cause of the tick-borne disease epidemic?

I kept asking.

Why disclosures matter

Telford is a respected tick researcher at Tufts University. But what he didn’t disclose in the op-ed or on his faculty website was that he was the director of Tuft’s New England Regional Biosafety Laboratory, located in a semi-rural New England town about 40 miles west of Boston. This biolevel-3 lab works on biodefense, dangerous pathogens, and high-containment laboratory operations, including anthrax and tick-borne diseases such as tularemia, Q fever, and Rickettsia prowazekii.

An affiliation is not proof of motive. Readers still benefit when writers disclose relevant institutional roles and funding, especially when they write about the history and oversight of that research. Disclose the potential conflict and let the public judge.

Telford’s claim in the op-ed—“there was no release of the Lyme disease agent or any other onto American soil, accidental or otherwise, by the military”—is false. Open-air testing of weaponized agents, including tick-relevant pathogens, is documented in government records and public sources.

Telford has researched tularemia, which the United States weaponized and open-air tested during the Cold War. He teaches “Bioterrorism: Risks & Defense.” He has published with James Oliver, who said in an American Entomologist interview that he worked in Fort Detrick’s entomological warfare division in the 1950s, mass-producing ticks and mosquitoes to be dropped from aircraft.

At first I assumed the lab affiliation was omitted because no one wanted to advertise NIH-funded work on aerosolized plague, tularemia, anthrax, and tuberculosis near Boston. After COVID arrived six months later, it became clearer that more was at stake.

The man behind the curtain

After Nixon shuttered the bioweapons program in 1972, the U.S. military was worried that the Russians would carry on with biowarfare development, potentially leaving the United States vulnerable. In the interest of keeping up, the old guard “bioweaponeers” began reframing this research under headings like “biodefense,” “medical countermeasures,” and “public health preparedness.” Technically it was defensive work, but with very little effort, it could be shifted to offensive options. Scientists said they were “studying threats”—language that could justify engineering a novel agent because an adversary might do it first.

After the 2001 anthrax attacks, an expert panel in the biosecurity business declared that the country needed more biolevel-3 and biolevel-4 lab space. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) saw this as an opportunity to funnel more funding into his research organization under the banner of federal biodefense.

In my view, one reason Bitten was attacked so swiftly was that an inquiry into tick weaponization risked drawing attention to dangerous work at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, where Burgdorfer spent more than thirty years. This includes illegal foreign pathogen importation, as exposed a couple of months ago in the Munster affair, described here and here. The investigation into COVID origins and possible NIAID-linked funding of this research is still unfolding.

Records, not opinions

A tick-weapons investigation expected in 2027 should answer questions that have sat unresolved for decades: where ticks and tick-borne agents were tested, whether any releases occurred outside controlled settings, and what records exist of military or biodefense experiments that used ticks or tick-borne pathogens.

I especially want to know what potential pathogens Burgdorfer found during the original Lyme investigation and why they were not pursued publicly. When I asked him how the outbreak began, he said, “Sometimes experiments don’t turn out as planned.” That statement is not proof of an accident, but it is more than enough reason to demand the records.

This is not merely a dispute over my book or one op-ed. Tick-borne diseases are a serious and growing public-health problem, and understanding their origins requires open records, careful research, and a willingness to separate documented evidence from speculation.

I have published a detailed response to Telford’s op-ed so readers can weigh the evidence for themselves. My request is simple: address the questions I actually raised, release the relevant records, and let the public see what the government knew, what it did, and what it failed to disclose.

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Kris Newby is an award-winning medical science writer and the senior producer of the Lyme disease documentary UNDER OUR SKIN. Her book BITTEN: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons won three international book awards for journalism and narrative nonfiction. Previously, Newby worked for Stanford Medical School, Apple, and other Silicon Valley companies. She is currently finishing up her second book, which will be out in 2027.

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