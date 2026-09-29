The BITTEN Files

The BITTEN Files

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
1d

I had wondered what happened to your work. Gratitude for your perseverance and clarifications. I know by knowing a person from Amagansett whose entire town was exposed to tick diseases with severe consequences that release of some kind occurred from Plum Island NY. Perhaps the Long Island richy rich takeover of outer Long Island does not want this clarified either.

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Chrystle Fiedler's avatar
Chrystle Fiedler
1d

Yes, agree with Vicki. I'm from Eastern Long Island, twenty minutes west of Plum Island. As I've said before, there is no way what everyone had (almost everyone had Lyme disease) was natural. Something that affects everything from mood to sexual function to bones and the brain is not from nature. Wondering if you can approach RFK jr. or write a piece for the Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-lyme-disease-policy-shift-hhs-no-more-gaslighting/ He started a Lyme initiative but I see no movement towards finding the root of the problem that you explore in Bitten. A piece in the Defender might get his attention.

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