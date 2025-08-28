On the eve of Halloween 2015, a gentle, bookish teenager began to mentally unravel. Out of nowhere, he claimed that a demonic voice was whispering inside his head. Within weeks, he believed that he was morphing into a favorite comic book character, Swamp Thing, and that the family cat—possessed and telepathic—was ordering him to kill his brother.

His terrified parents watched their sweet boy vanish overnight. Doctors called it sudden-onset schizophrenia and locked him away in a psychiatric ward. Schizophrenia from one day to the next? the family asked, desperate for answers.

What followed was an 18-month battle against a medical system ready to write him off—a journey that tested their faith, instincts, and resolve to uncover the truth before losing their son forever.

This haunting medical mystery—published by Epic Magazine and NowThis, with illustrations by Mado Peña—is more than a story of psychosis. It’s a lifeline to parents everywhere: trust your gut, keep searching for answers, and never stop believing there’s a way back.

Read the full story here. (It takes a few seconds to load.)

Additional editing by Joshua Davis and Gina Mei. Fact-checking by Nathan Diller.